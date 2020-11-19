New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,986 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

