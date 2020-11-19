New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Issues Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

