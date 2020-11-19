New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Issues Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.