Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

