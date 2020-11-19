Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 25%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.19. 8,533,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average session volume of 959,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

