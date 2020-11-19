Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 25%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.19. 8,533,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average session volume of 959,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.