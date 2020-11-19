NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.59

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 13786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,786,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 365,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 342,940 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

