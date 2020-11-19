NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.86 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.