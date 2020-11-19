Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Posts Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

NMRD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Nemaura Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

