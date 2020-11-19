Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NNA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.