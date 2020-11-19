National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 1,292,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 872,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

