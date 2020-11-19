National Bank Financial Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares in the company, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

