National Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,925 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,925 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Avalon Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 541,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.