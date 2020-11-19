National Asset Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

