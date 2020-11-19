National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

