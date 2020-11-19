National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $152.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

