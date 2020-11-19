National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,557 shares of company stock worth $9,515,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

