National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,738,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $2,302,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -345.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

