National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,888,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $12,010,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,518.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,405,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3,059.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 814,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

