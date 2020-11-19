National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,365.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,451 shares of company stock valued at $125,108,427 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

