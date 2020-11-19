National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

