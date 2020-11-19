National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020 // Comments off

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.