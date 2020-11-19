National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 108,515 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

HPE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

