National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,053 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 300.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

TER opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

