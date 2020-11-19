National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,420 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,365.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,317.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,451 shares of company stock valued at $125,108,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

