National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

