National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,560 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 90.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 140,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,382 shares of company stock valued at $136,555,270 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

