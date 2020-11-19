National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,397 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

