National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of STNE opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $69.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

