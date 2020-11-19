National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,519,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,277,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 54,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

