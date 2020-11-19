National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,694,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,568,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

