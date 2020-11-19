National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

