National Asset Management Inc. Has $994,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,925 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

