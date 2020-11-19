National Asset Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSD opened at $95.66 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.