National Asset Management Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of PSX opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

