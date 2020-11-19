National Asset Management Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

