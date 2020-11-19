National Asset Management Inc. Has $970,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,276.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 896,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $22,835,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after purchasing an additional 410,291 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $20,331,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $57.51.

