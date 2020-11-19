National Asset Management Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.45, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

