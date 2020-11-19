National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

GD stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

