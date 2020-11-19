National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 279.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vaxart worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

