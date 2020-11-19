National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,240. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

