National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,107,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 270,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 95,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,869,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 672,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,240. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.