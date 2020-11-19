National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,974,000.

SDY stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

