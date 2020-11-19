National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

