National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

