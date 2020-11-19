National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paul John Balson boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

