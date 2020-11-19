National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,292 shares of company stock worth $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

