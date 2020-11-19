National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

