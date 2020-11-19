National Asset Management Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 63.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

