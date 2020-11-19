National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,899 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

