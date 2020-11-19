National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,458 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

