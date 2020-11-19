National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 895.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,381,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,556,000 after buying an additional 2,142,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 50,774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,799,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

