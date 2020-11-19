National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,542 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,284,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

